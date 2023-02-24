Home>>
Only 5.7 pct of doctors are black, showing deeply-embedded racism in U.S.: CNN
(Xinhua) 10:21, February 24, 2023
WASHINGTON, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Only around 5.7 percent of physicians in the United States identify as Black or African American, CNN reported Tuesday, citing the Association of American Medical Colleges.
The percentage remains far below the estimated 12 percent of the U.S. population represented by Black or African American.
The reason of the phenomena can be traced to how Black people have been "historically excluded from medicine" and the "institutional and systemic racism in our society," said Michael Dill, the association's director of workforce studies.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Black-owned businesses still comprise small share in U.S. despite growth: study
- U.S. sees 81 mass shootings this year: NYT
- Destructive role U.S. has played to world peace, stability truly concerning: FM spokesperson
- U.S. gun violence could deter international students from wanting to come to U.S.: media
- U.S. agency releases report on Ohio train derailment but questions, concerns linger
- U.S. hegemonic, domineering, bullying practices exerting grave harm
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.