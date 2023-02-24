Only 5.7 pct of doctors are black, showing deeply-embedded racism in U.S.: CNN

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Only around 5.7 percent of physicians in the United States identify as Black or African American, CNN reported Tuesday, citing the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The percentage remains far below the estimated 12 percent of the U.S. population represented by Black or African American.

The reason of the phenomena can be traced to how Black people have been "historically excluded from medicine" and the "institutional and systemic racism in our society," said Michael Dill, the association's director of workforce studies.

