Destructive role U.S. has played to world peace, stability truly concerning: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:01, February 24, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday said that as long as U.S. hegemonism and belligerence still exists, the rest of world will hardly get the peace it deserves.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the claims by spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Ned Price saying that the United States is concerned because China and Russia share a vision.

Wang emphasized that the China-Russia relationship is built on the basis of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting at any third party, and it is a factor conducive to world peace and stability, which is no cause for concern.

"What is truly concerning is the destructive role the United States has played to peace and stability in the world," he said.

Noting the United States was not at war for only 16 years throughout its 240-plus years of history, and the United States accounted for about 80 percent of all post-WWII armed conflicts, Wang pointed out that the United States is the No.1 warmonger in the world.

When asked to comment on the report that the Biden administration may release intelligence that shows China is considering whether to supply weapons to Russia, Wang said that the "intelligence" the United States referred to is most likely chasing shadows and smearing China.

Wang pointed out that since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, China has firmly stood on the side of dialogue and peace, and promoted peace talks in its own ways and played a responsible and constructive role in easing tensions and alleviating the crisis.

He said that as the biggest source of weaponry for the battlefield in Ukraine, U.S.'s smearing of China by falsely claiming that China might offer weapons to Russia will not only hinder the process of the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, but also do further harm to China-U.S. relations.

"We urge the United States to stop smearing China and shifting blames, and stop fanning the flame and fueling the fight with more weaponry," he said, urging the U.S. side to work with China and the rest of the world to promote diplomatic negotiations with a view to settling the crisis.

Speaking of releasing valuable intelligence, Wang said that the United States could release intelligence on the truth behind the Nord Stream blast. "We hope the United States will provide a serious and responsible response to the revelations as soon as possible, rather than being evasive about it," he said.

