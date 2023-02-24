DPRK fires strategic cruise missiles
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a strategic cruise missile launching drill Thursday, a move aimed at examining the rapid response posture of its strategic cruise missile units, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.
A strategic cruise missile unit of the Korean People's Army in the eastern region fired four "Hwasal-2" strategic cruise missiles towards eastern waters at dawn, which traveled on a flight trajectory before hitting target as designed, the report said.
The launching drill "successfully achieved its object," it said.
South Korea and the United States on Wednesday held a combined military exercise at the Pentagon, involving simulations including using a nuclear weapon.
Photos
Related Stories
- DPRK fires rocket shells in response to U.S.-South Korea air drill
- DPRK launches intercontinental ballistic missile in drill: Korean Central News Agency
- DPRK calls for exponential increase in nuclear arsenal
- DPRK conducts "final-stage" test for 1st military reconnaissance satellite
- DPRK test-fires new ICBM, KCNA
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.