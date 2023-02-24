Home>>
Cleaner tied to a helium balloon to maintain radio telescope
(People's Daily App) 10:12, February 24, 2023
It has been more than three years since the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) was put into operation.
To maintain it, staff use a helium balloon. Here's how they do it in Pingtang, Guizhou Province:
