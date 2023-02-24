Home>>
People’s Daily Online UK launches "Our China Stories" Series
(People's Daily Online) 09:58, February 24, 2023
2022 marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ambassador-level diplomatic relations between China and the UK. On this occasion, People's Daily Online UK Ltd. launched the 2022 large-scale media integration and cultural communication event, "Our China Stories ".
"Our China Stories" highlights 21 well-known British personalities who have made constructive and historic contributions to cultural exchanges between China and the UK.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior Chinese, British diplomats vow to enhance cooperation
- UK-China trading momentum to continue this year, say experts
- British business community eyes stronger trade ties with China
- Chinese premier sends congratulations on "Icebreakers" 2023 Chinese New Year celebration
- UK should stop using BN(O) issue to interfere in China's affairs: Chinese authorities
- China urges UK to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs
- Scientists say Sunak's decision on testing travelers from China purely political move: The Guardian
- Michael O’Sullivan: Education reflects the culture it is based on
- Peter Cavaciuti: Injecting Chinese artistic spirit into foreign soil
- Michael Sheringham: A generational family business, a century-long cultural connection
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.