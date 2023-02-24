People’s Daily Online UK launches "Our China Stories" Series

People's Daily Online) 09:58, February 24, 2023

2022 marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ambassador-level diplomatic relations between China and the UK. On this occasion, People's Daily Online UK Ltd. launched the 2022 large-scale media integration and cultural communication event, "Our China Stories ".

"Our China Stories" highlights 21 well-known British personalities who have made constructive and historic contributions to cultural exchanges between China and the UK.

