China to boost efficiency of patent review sector
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will further improve the efficiency of its patent examination sector to enhance the country's innovation capability, the industry watchdog said Wednesday.
The processing time for invention patent applications will be further cut to 16 months this year, Wei Baozhi, an official with the National Intellectual Property Administration, told a news briefing.
Wei highlighted the task of improving the patent examination standards in fields such as big data, artificial intelligence and gene technologies, to support the development of these emerging industries.
In 2022, a total of 798,000 invention patents were authorized. While China has taken the global lead in the number of patent applications, it has also made enormous efforts to promote a shift within the sector from pursuing growth in the number of patents to improving efficiency.
The official also detailed other measures to strengthen patent protection, including revising patent related regulations and curbing abnormal applications.
Photos
Related Stories
- China sees growth in valid invention patents in 2022
- China sees patents, trademarks filed by foreign entities rise
- Added value of China's patent-intensive industries up 17.9 pct in 2021
- Survey shows China's improvement in patent transfers
- Chinese patent filings top world in 2021 amid innovation drive
- Nation leads surge in global patent applications
- China owns over 3 mln domestic valid invention patents
- China owns over 3 mln domestic valid invention patents
- China sees growth in number of patent transfers
- China sees rapid growth of patent agencies
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.