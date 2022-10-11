Home>>
China owns over 3 mln domestic valid invention patents
October 11, 2022
The number of valid invention patents on the Chinese mainland has exceeded 3 million, with a rising proportion in the field of digital technologies, the National Intellectual Property Administration said.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online.
