China owns over 3 mln domestic valid invention patents

(Ecns.cn) 14:15, October 11, 2022

The number of valid invention patents on the Chinese mainland has exceeded 3 million, with a rising proportion in the field of digital technologies, the National Intellectual Property Administration said.


