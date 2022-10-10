China owns over 3 mln domestic valid invention patents

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The number of valid invention patents on the Chinese mainland has exceeded 3 million, with a rising proportion in the field of digital technologies, the National Intellectual Property Administration said on Sunday.

As of September, there were over 3.15 million valid invention patents held on the Chinese mainland, said Ge Shu, an official with the administration, at a press conference.

More than 30 percent of the Chinese patents belonged to strategic emerging industries, such as new energy vehicles, digital creativity, and high-end equipment manufacturing, and 13 percent have a patent term of over 10 years, according to the official.

As of July, 326,000 Chinese enterprises were holding 2.09 million valid invention patents.

Ge stressed the growth of patents in the field of digital technologies, saying that computer technology, measurements, and digital communications were the top three industries in the number of valid invention patents in China as of July.

The patent number has further enhanced China's international status as an innovation power, Ge said.

