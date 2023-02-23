Chinese envoy advocates improved UN peacekeeping operations

Xinhua

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy called for better protection for peacekeepers, stronger partnership and closer coordination in peacekeeping efforts on Tuesday.

Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, made the remarks at the General Debate of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, saying international peace and security is confronting growing uncertain and destabilizing factors.

Against that backdrop, peacekeeping operations must be improved to better play their role, Dai said.

China is a major troop contributor and the second-largest financial contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, and has set up an 8,000-strong peacekeeping standby force, said the envoy, adding China took the lead in setting up the Group of Friends on the Safety and Security of UN Peacekeepers.

Dai said that China would continue to firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, actively participate in UN peacekeeping operations, and work with all parties to make greater contribution to maintaining international peace and security.

