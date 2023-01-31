Home>>
President of 77th Session of UN General Assembly to Visit China
(Xinhua) 16:19, January 31, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi will visit China from Feb. 1 to 4, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced Tuesday.
