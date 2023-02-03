Senior Chinese diplomat meets with UN General Assembly president
Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi in Beijing on Thursday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that the world today is full of uncertainties and instability. He called on all countries to hold high the banner of the UN and work together to decrease the number of geopolitical conflicts around the world, reduce hegemony and bullying, and bring more dialogue, consultation and international cooperation.
"China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the UN further to implement the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and jointly address such global challenges as water resources and climate change," he said.
For his part, Korosi said the UN hopes to strengthen cooperation with China, jointly overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, tackle global challenges, and promote the realization of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Photos
Related Stories
- President of 77th Session of UN General Assembly to Visit China
- Development must be priority in UN peacebuilding: Chinese envoy
- China opposes politicization, instrumentalization of counterterrorism issues: envoy
- UN honors China's ambitious ecosystems restoration project
- China actively fulfills financial obligations to UN: Chinese mission
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.