Ying Qing becomes China’s first female bobsled pilot to take World Cup medal

People's Daily Online) 15:35, February 21, 2023

Chinese bobsledder Ying Qing won a bronze medal at the 2022/2023 BMW IBSF World Cup on Feb. 18, becoming the first Chinese female bobsled pilot to stand on the World Cup podium.

Ying Qing (Photo/CCTV News)

Finishing with a two-run time of 1 minute 47.10 seconds, Ying, who was born in 1997, bagged the medal in the World Cup monobob race in Sigulda, Latvia. Ying’s bronze is also a personal best in her bobsled career.

Ying made the transition to bobsledding from track and field in 2015. She took the crown in the women’s single pushing, the women’s team pushing , and the two-women bobsleigh race at the first-ever Chinese Bobsleigh Championships, which took place in 2017.

Ying Qing in a race. (Photo/CCTV News)

Ying and her teammate Tan Yinghui finished 13th at the IBSF World Championships 2019. Ying made her Olympic debut at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, finishing ninth in the women’s monobob.

Photo shows Ying Qing attending the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Photo/Ying Qing's Weibo account)

