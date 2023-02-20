From land to air: Leading Chinese smart EV company eyes door-to-door commuting

XPENG, a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, recently obtained a special flight permit for its X2 from Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). It is also the first manned eVTOL product in China to have obtained such a permit.

A two-person intelligent electric vehicle, the X2 has a maximum load of 200 kilograms, and reaches a top flying speed of 130 kilometers per hour. It is suitable for low-altitude flight in future cities, can meet the needs of short-distance travel within cities, and can also provide services for sightseeing and medical rescues. In the future, door-to-door and end-to-end "3D commuting" will be truly realized.

