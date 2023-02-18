China to bring new opportunities to cooperation with Italy: senior diplomat

Italian President Sergio Mattarella meets with Wang Yi (R), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, in Rome, Italy, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

ROME, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to be the main engine of the world economy and bring new opportunities to its cooperation with Italy, a senior Chinese diplomat has said here on Friday.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, to whom Wang conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, has said that China and Italy can accommodate their differences from the broad perspective of history and civilization, respect each other's development path, and promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

China has brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control, and its economic prospects are increasingly promising, Wang has noted.

Suggesting the two sides fully resume exchanges at all levels and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, Wang said that the two countries, as natural partners in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, can further tap their potential to inject strong impetus into the development of bilateral ties.

Wang has said that the world is facing changes and disorder, that geopolitical conflicts are reemerging in Europe, and that the prospect for global economic recovery is bleak.

China firmly believes that the trend of peace, development and cooperation is unstoppable and that unilateralism, protectionism and hegemony lead nowhere, the diplomat has said.

He has said that China is ready to work with Italy to practice multilateralism, safeguard the core position of the United Nations, improve global governance, and play a constructive role in promoting world peace and stability as well as the sound development of China-Europe relations.

For his part, Mattarella asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to Xi.

Mattarella has said he is willing to promote the development of Italy-China relations in the spirit of mutual understanding and respect, deepen cooperation in economy and trade, culture and other areas.

He also agreed that both sides should resume various cooperation mechanisms as soon as possible.

Italy supports the European Union in developing relations with China, he has said, adding that under the current circumstances, Europe-China cooperation is crucial to tackling global challenges.

Wang on Thursday arrived in Italy, the second stop in his Europe tour after France. He has also met with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani in Rome.

He will continue his visits to Hungary and Russia, and is expected to deliver a speech at the China session of the 59th Munich Security Conference.

