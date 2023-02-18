Ukraine, EU, NATO to hold first trilateral meeting this month
KIEV, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine will hold the first trilateral meeting with the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) this month, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.
"I look forward to meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to strengthen our partnership and cooperation in defending Ukraine and Europe," Kuleba tweeted.
Kuleba, Stoltenberg and Borrell will meet on Feb. 21 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, according to NATO's press service.
Last month, the Ukrainian government said that integration into the EU and NATO is among the top goals for Ukraine.
In June 2022, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.
Photos
Related Stories
- Visiting NATO chief expresses solidarity with quake-hit Türkiye
- Zelensky meets Swedish PM on Ukraine's European integration
- Ukrainian defense minister says to retain his position
- NATO chief urges bigger defense budgets
- Shifting geopolitics amid Ukraine crisis
- 105 Ukrainian soldiers undergo Leopard 2 tank training in Poland
- Ukraine draining NATO's ammunition stockpiles: Stoltenberg
- Germany plays key role in calming NATO partners
- EU leaders fail to agree on Ukraine, migration policy at extraordinary summit
- EU assures Ukraine of support as Zelensky visits Brussels
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.