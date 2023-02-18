Ukraine, EU, NATO to hold first trilateral meeting this month

Xinhua) 10:52, February 18, 2023

KIEV, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine will hold the first trilateral meeting with the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) this month, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"I look forward to meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to strengthen our partnership and cooperation in defending Ukraine and Europe," Kuleba tweeted.

Kuleba, Stoltenberg and Borrell will meet on Feb. 21 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, according to NATO's press service.

Last month, the Ukrainian government said that integration into the EU and NATO is among the top goals for Ukraine.

In June 2022, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

