Zelensky meets Swedish PM on Ukraine's European integration

Xinhua) 13:17, February 16, 2023

KIEV, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson discussed Ukraine's European integration during their meeting in Kiev on Wednesday, the presidential press service reported.

Zelensky and Kristersson talked about cooperation between their countries within European institutions amid Sweden's Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) in the first half of this year.

"Together with the Swedish Presidency, we must ensure everything necessary to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU this year," Zelensky said at a press conference after the talks.

Ukraine sees no obstacles to starting the EU membership negotiations and hopes for Sweden's support on this path, Zelensky said.

For his part, Kristersson noted that Ukraine is a priority for Sweden's foreign policy and its Presidency of the Council of the EU.

"It is very important to ensure that the international community continues to support Ukraine, its territorial integrity and independence," Kristersson emphasized.

He praised the progress of reforms Kiev has made on the path toward integration with the EU and voiced his belief that Ukraine could become a full member of the political bloc.

The parties also touched upon military support for Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia, including strengthening air defense.

Zelensky said that recently Sweden has allocated about 1 billion U.S. dollars in defense aid for Ukraine and became one of the top suppliers of critical equipment for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged by Russia's attacks.

The agenda of the meeting also included discussions on Ukraine's reconstruction and bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and economy.

Kristersson arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for his first visit to Ukraine as Swedish prime minister.

In June 2022, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)