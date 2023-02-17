Cambodian PM's visit to China produces "very fruitful results" for bilateral ties: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 09:19, February 17, 2023

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen's recent visit to China has produced "very fruitful results" for bilateral ties and cooperation, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian said here on Wednesday.

Hun Sen paid an official visit to Beijing from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11.

Speaking at a press briefing on the outcomes of Hun Sen's visit to China, Wang said during the visit, the two countries signed 12 cooperation documents in the fields of foreign affairs, economic and trade cooperation, development cooperation, agricultural exports to China, infrastructure, education, media and cultural heritage protection.

Both countries agreed to develop a diamond cooperation framework with six priority areas, including politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy, security, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, he added.

At the end of the visit, both countries also issued a joint statement on building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.

"Prime Minister Hun Sen's visit to China was a complete success with very fruitful results," Wang said.

The visit has enhanced political mutual trus, achieved new breakthroughs in practical cooperation, presented a new atmosphere for people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and deepened multilateral cooperation with new improvements, the ambassador said, adding that it has opened a new era of building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

"With the joint efforts of both sides, China and Cambodia will surely build a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, so our ironclad friendship, which is a common treasure shared by the two peoples, will be passed down from generation to generation," Wang said.

The Chinese ambassador said as 2023 marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the "Cambodia-China Friendship Year", the Chinese embassy in Cambodia will do its best to promote the effective implementation of the visit's outcomes.

