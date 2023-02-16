Feature: China's electric two-wheelers go popular in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chan Dy, a 38-year-old private company employee in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, has decided to switch to using a China-made electric scooter from his costly gasoline motorcycle.

The father of two children said, with his gasoline motorcycle, he spent up to 150 U.S. dollars, or a quarter of his monthly income, on fuel cost every month.

"When I use a gasoline motorcycle, I spend up to five dollars for gasoline a day, and I think if I switch to using this electric scooter, it will save me a lot, costing only 2,000 to 3,000 riels (0.5 to 0.75 dollar) only for one charge," he told Xinhua on Tuesday while buying a Yadea scooter at a shop here.

"Yadea scooter's designs are very nice and different from others, and the scooter is durable and its speed is suitable for riding in the city," Dy said, adding that "it looks fashionable and cute."

He also urged people to use electric bikes, which also contribute to reducing environmental pollution.

Yadea is a major producer of electric two-wheel vehicles in the world, including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters.

To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 100 countries and regions, and has a network of more than 3,000 distributors and over 40,000 retailers worldwide, its website said.

"Sales are quite good in Cambodia, we have sold out about 100 units in January and the demand is expected to rise throughout this year," said Yiv Phanna, chief executive officer of Yadea Cambodia.

According to him, Yadea electric two-wheel vehicles' prices range from 400 to 1,600 dollars based on models.

"Some Yadea models, per charge, can run up to 70 kilometers, and other models can run up to 200 kilometers," he told Xinhua, adding that they can run at a max speed of 50 kilometers per hour.

Jack Lee, chief executive officer of online market Smile Shop in Cambodia, also a dealer of Yadea e-bikes, said although electric bikes are quite new for Cambodia, their demands are going up rapidly.

"I can say that the e-bike is gaining its popularity in this market," he told Xinhua. "It's very good for Cambodian people to change their motorcycles to e-bikes because this will save them a lot of money."

Cambodia's Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol said the government has encouraged people to use electric vehicles and electric motorcycles because they are eco-friendly and more economical.

"I'd like to call on our people to promote the use of electric vehicles and electric motorcycles," he said.

