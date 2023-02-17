Indonesia's Bali welcomes back Chinese travelers

Xinhua) 08:23, February 17, 2023

Tourists pose for photos before departing for Bali, Indonesia at the Shenzhen airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 12, 2023. Some 1,000 tourists from China's mainland have visited Bali since Jan. 22, 2023 when this famed resort island welcomed back this year's first batch of Chinese tourists by charter flight from Shenzhen, China. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A couple pose with their passports and boarding passes before departing for Bali, Indonesia, at the Shenzhen airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 12, 2023. Some 1,000 tourists from China's mainland have visited Bali since Jan. 22, 2023 when this famed resort island welcomed back this year's first batch of Chinese tourists by charter flight from Shenzhen, China. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Zhang Yingying (C), leader of a group tour, briefs her clients before departing for Bali, Indonesia, at the Shenzhen airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 12, 2023. Some 1,000 tourists from China's mainland have visited Bali since Jan. 22, 2023 when this famed resort island welcomed back this year's first batch of Chinese tourists by charter flight from Shenzhen, China. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Qin Chuan (1st R), leader of a group tour, helps tourists fill out exit and entry information before departing for Bali, Indonesia at the Shenzhen airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 12, 2023. Some 1,000 tourists from China's mainland have visited Bali since Jan. 22, 2023 when this famed resort island welcomed back this year's first batch of Chinese tourists by charter flight from Shenzhen, China. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A group of Chinese tourists from Shenzhen, China, arrive at the Bali Denpasar Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, on Feb. 12, 2023. Some 1,000 tourists from China's mainland have visited Bali since Jan. 22, 2023 when this famed resort island welcomed back this year's first batch of Chinese tourists by charter flight from Shenzhen, China. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

A local tour guide (C) talks to Chinese tourists on a bus departing from the Bali Denpasar Ngurah Rai International Airport to a hotel in Bali, Indonesia on Feb. 12, 2023. Some 1,000 tourists from China's mainland have visited Bali since Jan. 22, 2023 when this famed resort island welcomed back this year's first batch of Chinese tourists by charter flight from Shenzhen, China. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Local tourism staff present flowers to Chinese tourists on Nusa Lembongan Island, Bali, Indonesia, on Feb. 14, 2023. Some 1,000 tourists from China's mainland have visited Bali since Jan. 22, 2023 when this famed resort island welcomed back this year's first batch of Chinese tourists by charter flight from Shenzhen, China. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

An airport staff member offers welcome garlands to Chinese tourists at Bali Denpasar Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia on Feb. 12, 2023. Some 1,000 tourists from China's mainland have visited Bali since Jan. 22, 2023 when this famed resort island welcomed back this year's first batch of Chinese tourists by charter flight from Shenzhen, China. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows a street decorated with shop signs in Chinese near Kuta Beach in Bali, Indonesia. Some 1,000 tourists from China's mainland have visited Bali since Jan. 22, 2023 when this famed resort island welcomed back this year's first batch of Chinese tourists by charter flight from Shenzhen, China. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Chinese tourists enjoy water entertainment at Benoa Bay in Bali, Indonesia on Feb. 13, 2023. Some 1,000 tourists from China's mainland have visited Bali since Jan. 22, 2023 when this famed resort island welcomed back this year's first batch of Chinese tourists by charter flight from Shenzhen, China. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Chinese tourists take pictures on Tanjung Benoa beach in Bali, Indonesia on Feb. 13, 2023. Some 1,000 tourists from China's mainland have visited Bali since Jan. 22, 2023 when this famed resort island welcomed back this year's first batch of Chinese tourists by charter flight from Shenzhen, China. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Chinese tourists enjoy water entertainment at Benoa Bay in Bali, Indonesia on Feb. 13, 2023. Some 1,000 tourists from China's mainland have visited Bali since Jan. 22, 2023 when this famed resort island welcomed back this year's first batch of Chinese tourists by charter flight from Shenzhen, China. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)