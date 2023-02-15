China's top legislator meets Iranian president

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with visiting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu met with visiting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Beijing on Tuesday.

Noting that China-Iran relations have become healthier and more stable in recent years, Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said in line with the key consensus between the two heads of state, China is ready to work with Iran to push for more development of the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, which will bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Li said the two countries should continue to support each other on issues concerning respective core interests, jointly uphold basic norms governing international relations, including non-interference in internal affairs, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

He called on the legislatures of the two countries to strengthen friendly exchanges, provide legislative guarantees for implementing the consensus between the two heads of state, and share experience in governance.

Noting Iran and China enjoy a long-standing traditional friendship, Raisi said Iran hopes to fully tap the potential of bilateral cooperation in various fields and inject new vitality into Iran-China comprehensive strategic partnership and is ready to work with China to safeguard international fairness and justice.

