La Niña event to end in early spring: China national climate center

Xinhua) 10:43, February 14, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's national climate center has forecast that the ongoing La Niña event, which causes climate chaos, will come to an end early in the spring this year.

La Niña refers to the large-scale cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, coupled with wind, pressure and rainfall changes in tropical atmospheric circulation.

The abnormal, cooler subsurface water of the middle and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean clearly weakened in December 2022, the National Climate Center said, yet the La Niña-like atmospheric pattern remained.

The La Niña event in the middle and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean has continued since January this year, but is likely to end early in the spring, according to the climate center's monitoring work.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)