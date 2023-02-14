Primary and middle school students in Beijing return to school for spring semester

Xinhua) 08:36, February 14, 2023

A firefighter (1st L) introduces firefighting equipment to students at a primary school on the first day of the new semester in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2023. Primary and middle school students in Beijing returned to school for the spring semester on Monday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Students have class on their first day of the new semester at a primary school in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2023. Primary and middle school students in Beijing returned to school for the spring semester on Monday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Students deliver teaching materials on their first day of the new semester at a senior high school in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2023. Primary and middle school students in Beijing returned to school for the spring semester on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Pupil Guo Yizhi (R) displays her homework at a primary school in Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2023. Primary and middle school students in Beijing returned to school for the spring semester on Monday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Students walk into a primary school in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2023. Primary and middle school students in Beijing returned to school for the spring semester on Monday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Students have class on their first day of the new semester at a junior high school in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2023. Primary and middle school students in Beijing returned to school for the spring semester on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)