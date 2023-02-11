Rescued by Lucky: Chinese dog finds earthquake survivor in Türkiye

People's Daily Online) 15:55, February 11, 2023

Chinese rescue dog Lucky discovers a victim under debris on February 10, in Antkya, Türkiye. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

As luck would have it, nearly 100 hours after the earthquake struck Antkya, Türkiye, a Chinese dog named Lucky discovered a victim buried in the rubble of a six-story building, restoring hope to the earthquake-stricken community.

Lucky, a member of the Zhejiang Rescue Team of Ramunion, a civilian rescue organization from east China’s Zhejiang province, spent four hours sifting among the rubble of an earthquake-ravaged building in Antkya. The team reported that a male victim with visible vital signs was discovered, the seventh person in two days that the crew rescued.

Locals have welcomed Lucky and the Rescue Team of Ramunion. Turkish AKUT rescue team leaders even boarded the team's bus to demonstrate their appreciation for the Chinese rescuers' efforts.

"Thank you so much for trying so hard to help us here. I applaud you, thank you!" One of the Turkish rescue team members said.

Turkish AKUT rescue team shows appreciation for the efforts Lucky and its team members provided to the Turkish people. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria four days ago has surpassed 21,000, while hundreds of Chinese rescue members are now working in Türkiye to save as many lives as possible.

