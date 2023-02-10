Well-protected historical and cultural block preserves nostalgia for locals in China's Fujian

08:35, February 10, 2023

"We looked out the window together to see the village under moonlight and shadows, partly obscured by the bare branches of the plum trees. Side by side and hand in hand, we talked softly."

When he was showing tourists around the former residence of Lin Juemin, a renowned revolutionary hero in China, while reading these lines from Lin's "A Letter of Farewell to My Wife," Chen Yongjian, a volunteer guide at Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys), an ancient city block in downtown Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, would always feel touched by the story of Lin and his wife, with his eyes often filling up with tears upon repeating the loving husband’s tender words.

Photo shows Chen Yongjian, a volunteer guide at Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys), an ancient city block in downtown Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Sanfangqixiang is an ancient urban neighborhood that took on a fishbone-like layout. It came into being in the Jin Dynasty (266-420) and entered a period of prosperity during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Sanfangqixiang is home to the former residences of many famous individuals in Chinese history, including Lin Zexu, Yan Fu, Shen Baozhen, Lin Juemin and Bing Xin.

Photo shows a screen wall at the former residence of Lin Juemin, a renowned revolutionary in China, at Sanfangqixiang, an ancient city block in downtown Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

However, due to a lack of proper maintenance and protection, the urban block had previously fallen into a state of disrepair and disuse, remaining in a poor condition despite retaining its historical value. In the 1980s, Sanfangqixiang was slated to be razed to the ground to give way to a new development project.

It was at this crucial moment when a meeting on the protection of cultural relics was held at the former residence of Lin, which was presided over by Xi Jinping, who at that time was serving as the secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Fuzhou Municipal Committee.

"We must protect, repair, and make good use of the city's cultural relics in our hands. Not only should we prevent them from being damaged, but also help them flourish and pass them on to future generations," Xi said at the meeting.

After the meeting, the restoration of Lin's residence was kicked off and eventually completed, with other historical buildings at Sanfangqixiang having also been put under sound protection.

Photo shows a stage at Sanfangqixiang, an ancient city block in downtown Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

On March 24, 2021, Xi, now serving in the role of China’s president and general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, re-visited the historical and cultural block of Sanfangqixiang.

During his return visit to Fuzhou’s old urban district, Xi stressed that the protection of historical blocks, ancient architecture and cultural relics is equivalent to the preservation of the city's history and heritage, and we must cherish and respect ancient buildings, old houses, and old neighborhoods.

So far, a total of about 5 billion yuan ($728.5 million) has been allocated to protect and restore Sanfangqixiang, with around 260,000 square meters of ancient residential buildings having been renovated, while their original appearances have remained unchanged.

Chen, who was born and raised in the ancient neighborhood, first became a volunteer guide at Sanfangqixiang a decade ago. For Chen, Sanfangqixiang, situated in the heart of a bustling modern city, not only embodies the culture and folk customs of Fujian, but is also a place full of life thanks to the local residents who still live there.

Photo shows a view of a street at Sanfangqixiang, an ancient city block in downtown Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

"Everything here makes me feel a sense of nostalgia for my hometown. When I showed tourists around Sanfangqixiang, I told them which tree I had climbed and what games I had played with my friends when I was a child," said Chen. "If this place is full of high buildings, there will be no means for conveying my memories," he explained.

