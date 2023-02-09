Indian businessman celebrates Spring Festival in Xi'an

People's Daily Online) 16:26, February 09, 2023

Eight years ago, Dev Raturi left India to seek his fortune in China, opening an Indian culture-themed restaurant in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. This Spring Festival, he and his two sons made dumplings, put up Spring Festival couplets and sent red envelopes together, experiencing the special customs of the Chinese New Year. Raturi said, "Perhaps I was Chinese in my previous life." He hopes that his children can go to other countries to introduce China's history and culture to more people.

