Chinese mainland mourns passing of Master Hsing Yun

Xinhua) 10:20, February 09, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday expressed deep condolences over the death of Master Hsing Yun, founder of the Fo Guang Shan Buddhist order in Taiwan and the Buddha's Light International Association.

Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, and the mainland-based Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits extended deep grief over the passing of Master Hsing Yun, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

Zhu said, Master Hsing Yun, who passed away on Feb. 5, dedicated his life to promoting Buddhist doctrines and Chinese culture.

Master Hsing Yun was revered by compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait for always safeguarding the overall interests of the Chinese nation, firmly supporting China's national reunification and opposing "Taiwan independence," as well as helping advance cross-Strait exchanges, Zhu said.

She called on all Buddhists in Taiwan to carry on the last wishes of Master Hsing Yun by continuing to promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, support the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and strive for national reunification and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Zhu also expressed condolences over the recent passing of Taiwan scholar Chu Yun-han, who she said bore deep feelings for the motherland and had made significant contributions to exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan and the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

