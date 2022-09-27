China-aided security project completed at Myanmar's Botataung Pagoda

Xinhua) 08:37, September 27, 2022

YANGON, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The handover ceremony of China-aided installation of security glass doors and polycarbonate on the walls around the repository of sacred Buddha's hair relics of Myanmar's Botataung Pagoda was held here on Monday.

After the installation of security equipment, the pagoda, one of the most famous ones in Myanmar with a history of more than 2,500 years, also opens to the public.

Union Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture U Ko Ko and Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai are both present at the ceremony to celebrate the completion of the security project and reopening of the pagoda.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chen said that he was greatly delighted to see the friendly exchange of Buddhist communities of the two countries.

Beijing Lingguang Temple made donations and deployed a task force for the pagoda's security project.

Expressed gratitude to the donor and the Chinese embassy for their support, U Ko Ko said that the security project is another important outcome of Myanmar-China cultural cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)