1st Chinese tour group receives red carpet welcome in UAE

Xinhua) 08:23, February 09, 2023

Chinese tourists pose for photos with staff at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Feb. 6, 2023. (Xinhua)

DUBAI, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- A red carpet reception welcomed on Tuesday the first group of Chinese tourists in Abu Dhabi after three years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic as Chinese travel agencies resumed outbound tours.

The tour group, composed of over 60 Chinese tourists, came from the southern city of Guangzhou and arrived at Dubai International Airport on Monday.

Waving the national flags of China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Chinese tourists were warmly welcomed at the airport and provided smooth check-in services. They also received commemorative gifts and special privileges at the theme park Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

"We are so excited to welcome our very first Chinese guests for the first time after three years. We cannot wait to welcome you all back to our beautiful park. We have missed you," said Deana Taylor, general manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Chinese tourists pose for photos at Ferrari World theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua)

Liu Jian, the head of the local travel agency in the UAE who undertook the tour, said that as one of the popular destinations for Chinese tourists before the pandemic, the UAE is ready to welcome Chinese tourists again.

He revealed that the tourism departments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai and some popular attractions in the UAE have provided special courtesy and convenience for the tour group.

In a video message to Chinese travelers, Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism &Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), noted that all Chinese visitors can enjoy "visa-free travel to Dubai" if their passport validity is longer than six months.

"We are ready to welcome you back. Many new attractions and experiences await you here. It is time to create new memories," Kazim added.

"Chinese market has always been a crucial and important tourism market for the UAE," said Dominic Arel, general manager of Fairmont The Palm hotel, noting "we are thrilled to see the ease of travel for this part of the world and the great impact it will have again on Dubai tourism and economic growth."

With the ease of travel, many travel companies in the UAE are now gearing up to welcome Chinese tourists back.

"We are excited about their visit as this is expected to boost tourism business greatly as Chinese tourists are among the highest spenders while traveling abroad," said Geoffrey Salatan, managing director of Dubai-based Pinas Travel.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)