Singapore welcomes 1st Chinese tour groups after China's resumption of outbound group tours

Xinhua) 10:22, February 08, 2023

Chinese tourists visit the Marina Bay in Singapore on Feb. 7, 2023. Singapore welcomed the first batch of Chinese tour group since China resumed outbound group tours. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

