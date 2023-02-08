Singapore welcomes 1st Chinese tour groups after China's resumption of outbound group tours
Chinese tourists visit the Marina Bay in Singapore on Feb. 7, 2023. Singapore welcomed the first batch of Chinese tour group since China resumed outbound group tours. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Chinese tourists pose for a group photo at Merlion Park in Singapore on Feb. 7, 2023. Singapore welcomed the first batch of Chinese tour group since China resumed outbound group tours. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Chinese tourists take photos at Merlion Park in Singapore on Feb. 7, 2023. Singapore welcomed the first batch of Chinese tour group since China resumed outbound group tours. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Chinese tourists visit the Singapore River in Singapore on Feb. 7, 2023. Singapore welcomed the first batch of Chinese tour group since China resumed outbound group tours. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Chinese tourists take selfies at Marina Bay in Singapore on Feb. 7, 2023. Singapore welcomed the first batch of Chinese tour group since China resumed outbound group tours. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Chinese tourists pose for a group photo outside Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall in Singapore on Feb. 7, 2023. Singapore welcomed the first batch of Chinese tour group since China resumed outbound group tours. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Chinese tourists are seen along the Singapore River in Singapore on Feb. 7, 2023. Singapore welcomed the first batch of Chinese tour group since China resumed outbound group tours. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's resumption of outbound group tours a boon for the world
- China's daily entry, exit trips hit record high since epidemic
- Philippine tourism official says welcome Chinese tourists back
- Cambodia welcomes Chinese flight, tourists with water cannon salute
- Cambodia welcomes 1st group tour of Chinese tourists after pandemic
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.