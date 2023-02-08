China issues blue alert for snowstorms

Xinhua) 11:09, February 08, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Tuesday evening issued a blue alert, forecasting snowstorms in parts of the northwestern and central regions of the country.

From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, heavy snow is expected in parts of several provincial-level regions, including Qinghai, Gansu, Ningxia, Shaanxi and Henan, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Blizzards will hit some areas of Gansu, Ningxia, the Loess Plateau and the Qinling Mountains, with some parts forecast to see more than 10 centimeters of snow cover depth, the center said.

Local authorities in the affected regions have been advised to make preparations for snowstorms and frost damage. Transportation, power and communications departments should inspect roads, railways and lines and carry out road cleaning and snow melting work, while drivers should be careful and take anti-skid measures for their vehicles, according to the center.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

