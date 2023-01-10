China poised to improve its weather forecasting accuracy

Xinhua) 09:13, January 10, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Meteorological Administration on Monday said that it would focus on improving the accuracy of its weather forecasting in 2023.

While ensuring full coverage of all types of meteorological disasters and terrains in its forecasts, the administration will ramp up its monitoring of imminent weather events using technologies such as artificial intelligence and multisource information fusion. It will also improve its related warning procedures.

Emphasis will also be placed on providing weather forecasts for unique climates during specific seasonal periods in key regions, as well as predicting global climate anomalies, it said.

China has made continued efforts to build an intelligent weather forecasting system that is multidimensional, and updated in real time and at a high resolution.

The country is able to warn the public of a severe convective weather event 42 minutes in advance, and has a 91 percent accuracy rate for rainstorm forecasts, according to the administration.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)