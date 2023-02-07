Death toll rises to 3,381 in Türkiye after massive quakes

Xinhua) 15:59, February 07, 2023

ANKARA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from Monday's earthquakes in Türkiye has risen to 3,381, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said Tuesday.

At least 20,426 people were injured after the devastating earthquakes, which destroyed 5,775 buildings, the AFAD said.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT), followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country's southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time (1024 GMT) in the Kahramanmaras Province.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday declared seven days of national mourning for the victims.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)