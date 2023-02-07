China's Tianjin to hold 7th World Intelligence Congress in May

Xinhua) 09:34, February 07, 2023

TIANJIN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality is scheduled to hold the seventh World Intelligence Congress, a major artificial intelligence (AI) event in China, in May, its organizers said on Monday.

The conference will focus on the implementation of a national strategy and promote the industrial layout of Tianjin in 12 key industrial chains, according to the Secretariat of the Organizing Committee of the World Intelligence Congress.

The event will seek to build a global platform for exchange, cooperation, win-win outcomes and sharing in the field of intelligent technology, it said.

Since its inauguration in 2017, the event has offered a platform for scientists, entrepreneurs and economists from home and abroad to discuss the frontier trends of intelligence technology.

