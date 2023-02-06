New Veronicastrum species discovered in central China

Xinhua) 16:21, February 06, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Veronicastrum in central China's Hubei Province, according to the Wuhan Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

During field investigation of plant resources in Pingbaying National Forest Park in Hubei, a research team led by Hu Guangwan from the botanical garden discovered an unknown flowering population of Veronicastrum growing from thick humus layers, and named the new species Veronicastrum wulingense (Plantaginaceae).

It is the only finding of a new species belonging to Veronicastrum published in the Chinese mainland in the past 40 years. This discovery reflects the diversity of habitats and the extremely high species diversity in the Wuling Mountains, and is of great significance to the study of speciation, evolution and biogeography of Veronicastrum in East Asia.

The researchers published their findings in the journal Botanical Studies.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)