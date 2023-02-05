Various folk cultural activities held to celebrate Lantern Festival in China

People perform dragon dance in Qianyuan Town of Deqing County in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 4, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming festival. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Performers beat gongs in Heyang County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 4, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming festival. (Photo by Cui Zhengbo/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows people performing dragon dance in Qianyuan Town of Deqing County in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming festival. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Folk artists holding fish-shaped lanterns perform at Shexian County in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 4, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming festival. (Photo by Shui Congze/Xinhua)

Students take part in a bamboo dance at a primary school in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 4, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming festival. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)

People perform lion dance in Tancheng County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 4, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming festival. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Children guess lantern riddles at the Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 4, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming festival. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

People watch dragon dance performance at the Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 4, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming festival. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

People watch lion dance performance at the Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 4, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming festival. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Tourists watch fireworks at Yanzhou ancient town in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 4, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Folk artists perform dragon dance in Chenggu County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 4, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming festival. (Photo by Liu Xiaodong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows fireworks lighting up the sky over Yanzhou ancient town in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

