Officials, experts weigh in on China's COVID response
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:21, February 03, 2023
In recent months, China has made an array of optimized adjustments in its COVID response, including announcing 20 measures in November and 10 new measures in December, and downgrading COVID-19 management measures.
China has adapted its COVID response based on evolving situations over the past three years. Let's hear what foreign officials and experts have to say.
