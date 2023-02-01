Xi stresses efforts to accelerate establishment of new pattern of development

Xinhua) 15:49, February 01, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the efforts to accelerate the establishment of a new pattern of development and enhance the security and initiative of development.

Xi made the remarks when attending the second group study session of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that accelerating the establishment of a new pattern of development is a strategic decision to realize the Second Centenary Goal and ensure both development and security, as well as a strategic plan to seize the initiative of future development.

Only by accelerating the establishment of a new pattern of development can China consolidate foundation for its economy and enhance the security and stability of its development, Xi said.

And only by doing so can China enhance its strength to survive, compete, develop and sustain amid all sorts of predictable and unpredictable storms and high winds so as to ensure that the process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will not be delayed or interrupted, and the goal of building China into a great modern socialist country will be realized, he added.

