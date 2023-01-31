Home>>
Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governance to be published
(Xinhua) 16:57, January 31, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance to explore a successful approach to escape the historical cycle of rise and fall through the Party's self-reform, will be published Wednesday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's third issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Story: Ensuring a better life for the people
- Xi signs order to promulgate regulations on honors for servicemen
- Xiplomacy: China, LAC countries embrace new era of win-win cooperation
- President Xi delivers video address at CELAC 7th summit
- Xi Jinping pays visit to officials and ordinary people at grassroots via video link and extends best wishes for the Spring Festival to all
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.