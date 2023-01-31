Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governance to be published

January 31, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance to explore a successful approach to escape the historical cycle of rise and fall through the Party's self-reform, will be published Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's third issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

