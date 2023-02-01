Pfizer sees big reversal after reporting record high revenues, earnings in 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2021 shows the Pfizer signage at Pfizer's World Headquarters in New York, United States. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation Pfizer Inc. said it expected to see a sharp year-on-year drop in revenues and earnings in 2023 following record highs in 2022.

Pfizer on Tuesday reported 100.3 billion U.S. dollars of revenues and 6.58 dollars of adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) in 2022, both of which hit record highs.

Excluding contributions from Paxlovid and Comirnaty, Pfizer's revenues grew 2 percent operationally in 2022.

As the United States is likely to end the COVID-19 public health emergency in May this year, less governmental spending around the world dampens the sales prospects of medical products related to COVID-19.

Pfizer expects to have 67 billion to 71 billion dollars of revenues and 3.25 dollars to 3.45 dollars of adjusted diluted EPS in 2023, down 29 percent to 33 percent and 48 percent to 51 percent, respectively.

A pedestrian wearing a face mask passes in front of Pfizer's World Headquarters in New York, United States, on Aug. 23, 2021. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

The forecasts of revenues and adjusted diluted EPS are even materially lower than that in 2021.

Notably, Pfizer predicts around 8 billion dollars and 13.5 billion dollars of revenues from Paxlovid and Comirnaty in 2023, 58 percent and 64 percent lower than that in 2022, respectively.

However, Pfizer expects to see 7 percent to 9 percent of revenue expansion in 2023 excluding COVID-19 products and anticipated foreign exchange impacts.

Pfizer could record the largest number of new product and indication launches in 2023, according to Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer.

