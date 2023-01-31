Cross-border e-commerce stays robust in N China's Qingdao during Spring Festival

People's Daily Online) 18:11, January 31, 2023

Home to over 400 companies, Qingdao Cross-Border E-Commerce Industrial Park, located in north China’s Shandong Province, stores huge stocks of imported goods. To meet customer demand, the industrial park remained open during the Spring Festival holiday. The park ensures that Qingdao residents can receive their goods within 24 hours.

The industrial park provides a range of services for enterprises, including storage, delivery, customs clearance, cross-border sales at retail, live streaming advertising, e-commerce incubation, and supply chain financial services.

The China-Japan-ROK Consumption Zone E-Commerce Experience Center is also located in the industrial park. The center consists of pavilions of Japan, South Korea, and cross-border e-commerce. The center offers duty-free quota for cross-border e-commerce purchases of 26,000 yuan ($3,848) per year to every customer, under the condition that single transactions do not exceed 5,000 yuan ($740). These competitive duty-free prices have attracted many customers to shop at the center.

Customers select merchandise in the Japanese pavilion of the China-Japan-ROK Consumption Zone E-Commerce Experience Center. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

In addition to offline sales, the center also accepts orders online. Customers can make their purchase orders on the center’s mobile mini-program. After obtaining clearance approval from customs, the purchased goods are then delivered directly to customers’ homes.

