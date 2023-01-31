Russian, Pakistani FMs discuss energy cooperation

Xinhua) 10:34, January 31, 2023

MOSCOW, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Monday in Moscow to discuss cooperation in the energy sector.

"Particular attention was paid to the promising area of energy, including the supply of hydrocarbons and the construction of the Pakistan Stream natural gas pipeline from Karachi to Lahore, our flagship project," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Zardari.

The negotiations on the construction of the Pakistan Stream pipeline have entered "an advanced stage" and further progress will be made "in the very near future," Lavrov told reporters.

At the briefing, Zardari expressed the hope that cooperation with Russia will help mitigate Pakistan's energy problems.

During Zardari's first visit to Russia since he took office in April last year, both sides also discussed joint fight against terrorism, plans to deepen humanitarian, cultural and educational ties, the situation in Afghanistan and the Ukraine crisis.

