Russian, Pakistani FMs discuss energy cooperation
MOSCOW, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Monday in Moscow to discuss cooperation in the energy sector.
"Particular attention was paid to the promising area of energy, including the supply of hydrocarbons and the construction of the Pakistan Stream natural gas pipeline from Karachi to Lahore, our flagship project," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Zardari.
The negotiations on the construction of the Pakistan Stream pipeline have entered "an advanced stage" and further progress will be made "in the very near future," Lavrov told reporters.
At the briefing, Zardari expressed the hope that cooperation with Russia will help mitigate Pakistan's energy problems.
During Zardari's first visit to Russia since he took office in April last year, both sides also discussed joint fight against terrorism, plans to deepen humanitarian, cultural and educational ties, the situation in Afghanistan and the Ukraine crisis.
Photos
- Village visited by Xi embarks on journey of rural revitalization
- Tourists take part in lantern parade to celebrate Chinese New Year in E China's Anhui
- Scenic spots in Xi'an welcome legions of tourists with colorful lights and lanterns
- Miao people participate in traditional dancing activity in SW China's Guizhou
Related Stories
- Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to peace, stability in Afghanistan
- Russia's oil output up 2 pct in 2022 despite sanctions
- Russia, Ukraine agree on prisoner swap in Türkiye meeting
- Russia's 2022 budget deficit accounts for 2.3 pct of GDP: finance minister
- Extremely cold weather hits northern part of Russia's Far East
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.