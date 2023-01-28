Home>>
China-Zimbabwe trade surges nearly 30 pct in 2022
(Xinhua) 10:28, January 28, 2023
HARARE, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Trade between Zimbabwe and China surged 29.2 percent year-on-year to a record high of 2.43 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe said Thursday.
Zimbabwe exported 1.3 billion dollars worth of goods to China and imported 1.13 billion dollars worth of goods from China, the embassy tweeted.
China mainly imports from Zimbabwe tobacco leaf, processed tobacco, ferroalloys and chromium ore.
Over the past year, China has made major investments in Zimbabwe's infrastructure and mining projects, as the two countries continue to boost economic and trade ties.
