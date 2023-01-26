U.S. sanctions hinder Iran from fulfilling humanitarian responsibilities: official

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said the U.S. sanctions have hindered the IRCS from fulfilling its domestic and international responsibilities and commitments, the IRIB news agency reported Wednesday.

Pirhossein Kolivand made the remarks during a meeting of the heads of the national red cross and red crescent societies in the Middle East and North Africa being held in Beirut, capital of Lebanon.

The negative impacts of the U.S. sanctions Kolivand listed include foreign banks' refrainment from cooperation in transfer of money to and from Iran and Iran's difficulties in importing medicine and medical equipment and rescue items.

The sanctions have also hindered Iran's ability to update its rescue and relief fleet and equipment, he added.

Iran has been under the U.S. sanctions for the past four decades. The sanctions intensified following the U.S. withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed between Iran and world powers in July 2015.

Although the United States claims that humanitarian items, including medicine and foodstuff, are not included in the sanctions list, its embargoes on Iran's oil exports and banking sector have in practice prevented the country from importing such goods.

