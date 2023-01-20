China to play important role to help boost global economic growth: Saudi minister
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to play an important role in helping boost global economic growth, said Bandar Alkhorayef, Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources on Wednesday, commenting on China's economic performance in the coming years.
Despite the "not very positive" global economic outlook overall, "China has always been very impressive in dealing with challenges. I'm quite optimistic on the outcome," Alkhorayef told Xinhua on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF).
China's Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 create "great opportunities for global and Chinese investors," he said, adding that "we see great value that China can bring to the execution of our strategy."
"We believe that China has done a great job when it comes to automation. That's an area where we are betting on in Saudi Arabia," he noted, "automation is key for us to leapfrog in our targets of our industrial strategy."
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese growth boosts global economic recovery: expert
- Global economic recession likely in 2023: WEF survey
- China to inject new impetus into global economy
- Interview: China's COVID-19 response will contribute to global growth, says WEF president
- Interview: China's anti-COVID-19 policy boosting global economic recovery
- China a sunny spot amid global dark clouds
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.