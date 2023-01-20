Russia bans 31 New Zealanders from entry

Xinhua) 10:52, January 20, 2023

MOSCOW, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that 31 officials, journalists and public figures from New Zealand have been indefinitely barred from entering Russia.

The decision was made "in response to the new sanctions imposed by New Zealand's government against Russian private individuals and legal entities," the ministry said.

The sanctioned New Zealanders will be banned from entering Russia for their "support of Kiev" and "promotion of an anti-Russian agenda," it said.

In December 2022, New Zealand imposed its latest round of sanctions against 23 Russian citizens, saying they are "behind disinformation campaigns."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)