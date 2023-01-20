Russia's FSB opens criminal case against U.S. citizen over espionage
The U.S. flag waves in the wind at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia, on April 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)
According to the FSB, the U.S. citizen is suspected of collecting biological intelligence information directed against the security of Russia.
MOSCOW, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it had initiated a criminal case against a U.S. citizen over espionage.
"The Russian Federal Security Service initiated a criminal case against a U.S. citizen on the grounds of a crime under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation 'Espionage,'" it said in a statement.
According to the statement, the U.S. citizen is suspected of collecting biological intelligence information directed against the security of Russia.
