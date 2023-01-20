Russia's FSB opens criminal case against U.S. citizen over espionage

Xinhua) 10:45, January 20, 2023

The U.S. flag waves in the wind at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia, on April 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

According to the FSB, the U.S. citizen is suspected of collecting biological intelligence information directed against the security of Russia.

MOSCOW, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it had initiated a criminal case against a U.S. citizen over espionage.

"The Russian Federal Security Service initiated a criminal case against a U.S. citizen on the grounds of a crime under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation 'Espionage,'" it said in a statement.

According to the statement, the U.S. citizen is suspected of collecting biological intelligence information directed against the security of Russia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)