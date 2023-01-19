Innovation brings new life into Tibetan carpet in SW China’s Qinghai

January 19, 2023

An exquisite Tibetan carpet. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Liping)

Tibetan carpets, an item that was essential for nomadic people living on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau to protect themselves against severe cold weather, have become increasingly popular in the outside world.

People are frequently amazed by their exquisite patterns, which can include plants, clouds, cranes, sika deer, phoenixes, and figures, as well as their beautiful color combinations.

Thanks to the constant innovation and development of Tibetan carpet weaving techniques, the Tibetan carpet industry has become a name card of the characteristic industries of northwest China's Qinghai Province.

