China further supports foreign-funded R&D centers

Xinhua) 11:26, January 19, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The State Council issued a circular Wednesday, requesting departments concerned and regional authorities to further support foreign investors in setting up research and development (R&D) centers in China.

The circular said scientific and technological innovations call for improved services, and basic research should be encouraged. Foreign-funded R&D centers will gain support in establishing open innovation platforms, financing, and participation in national scientific and technological missions and programs.

To help R&D operations, work will be done to support the legal cross-border circulation of R&D data, optimize the management of intellectual property rights for external transfer and technology imports and exports, and improve the clearance and regulation process of scientific research materials.

The introduction of overseas talent is indispensable as well, the circular said. To that end, departments concerned and all provincial-level authorities should make it more convenient for overseas talent to work in China.

The circular also stressed better intellectual property protection. Departments concerned should accelerate the improvement of the protection system for confidential business information, strengthen the construction of intellectual property protection centers, and enhance law enforcement.

