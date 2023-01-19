Year of the Rabbit: A look into 2023

Illustration: Kou Jie/People's Daily Online

When the Chinese zodiac changes from one animal to the next, it is time to celebrate the lunar new year, also known as the Spring Festival or Chinese New Year. On January 22, 2023, the year of the Rabbit will officially begin.

Almost the whole world over you'll find people with a fondness for rabbits. They are found in many different culture's mythologies, artworks, and everyday lives. Through Lewis Carroll's 1865 novel, "Alice in Wonderland" comes the enduring image of the “white rabbit” that continues to be referenced in pop culture to this day. In 1938, the fictitious character Bugs Bunny became a super star worldwide, and in 1955 Miffy the Dutch rabbit gave him a run for his money as the number one leporine pop culture phenomenon. At the turn of the millennium, a Chinese artist created a sluggish bunny meme called "Tuzki" which quickly went viral. Rabbits are revered in China as symbols of good fortune, prosperity, and a long and happy life, so there's reason for optimism and hopes for a bright future in 2023.

In honor of the Chinese New Year and the upcoming Year of the Rabbit, the People's Daily Online has created a series of rabbit themed cartoons to help our readers prepare for the year ahead and learn about Chinese New Year customs.

We wish you a bountiful year of the bunny!

