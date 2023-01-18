Pandas enjoy snow in SW China’s Chengdu

People's Daily Online) 15:36, January 18, 2023

A cute giant panda plays in the snow at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu city, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

Giant pandas at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu city, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, got a chance to frolic in the snow after artificial flakes made by the research base’s staff members covered the cuddly animals’ playgrounds on Jan. 17, 2023.

The staff members also made snowmen decorated with carrots, apples, and pumpkins for the giant pandas to let them enjoy the snow, something that is rarely seen in Chengdu.

The research base plans to make artificial snow again for the pandas during the upcoming Spring Festival.

The research base attaches great importance to animal welfare, and a variety of care activities are frequently held there. For instance, ice cubes of different sizes are given to the pandas in summer so that they can cool down.

